Get involved in Nigerian project, Isiaka charges youths

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2019 election in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has charged Nigerian youths to get involve in the Nigerian project so that we can have the Nigeria of our dream.

Isiaka, gave the charge at the inauguration of the State’s Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries And Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and the swearing-in of Pioneer Executives of the institute held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He challenged the youths to channel the energy put into the #EndSARS protest to support the federal government initiative in the fight against insecurity and other vices in the country.

According to him, the incessant kidnappings, killings and other security challenges bedeviling the nation are lingering because the youths, whom he described as critical stakeholder in the nation building refused to see the struggle as a collective responsibility.

To him, “The youths are just talking, they are not getting involved but they are more in population.”

Isiaka expressed fear that the challenges that the country is facing may become insurmountable if the population increases by 2050.

To end the challenges, he stressed that all other stakeholder such as security agencies must also join force with the federal government, adding, “We are all aware of where we are today and it won’t be fair to fold our arms and believe that some people will fix it.”

“For Nigeria to thrive, it’s in the hands of all of us. All of us must contribute our bit for Nigeria to thrive. We are all aware of where we are today and it won’t be fair to fold our arm and believe that some people will fix it”.

“Today, they will tell you that our population is between 200 and 210 million. We are the seven largest population in the world and it is projected that by 2050, we will be 401 million in population and we shall be number three in the world after India and China”.

“Let everybody be involved. We can only have a thriving profession if we have a thriving country. When it comes to leadership of the country and leadership of the state, let everybody be involved”.

“When it comes to building our country, people shouldn’t think that they are not involved. When we had the #EndSARS, the expectation was that the by-election that came after that, the youths would come out en-mass to be involved. But opposite was the case”.

“By now, I thought the youths must have come up with a political party, with which they will contest elective positions in 2023. As it is, they have fold their arms. They don’t want to get involved”.

Delivering a lecture titled, “The Imperatives of Good Governance: Leveraging Governance Principles”, the Guest Speaker, Francis Olawale charged the government to come up with principles that would geared towards the development of the nation.

One of the many reasons why government fail, he said was due to failiur to carry the citizens along in formulation of policies and other decision making process.

The newly inaugurated Chairman, Mrs Olubukunola Adebayo pledged to come up with programmes that would not only benefit her members but also move the state and the nation forward.

