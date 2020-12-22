Breaking News
Germany slaps new charges on Syrian doctor accused of torture

A German-based Syrian doctor, who was arrested in June for an alleged crime against humanity during his time in his home country, is now facing new accusations of torture and murder.

The man, who worked as a doctor in Germany since 2015, was arrested six months ago in the central state of Hesse.

At the time, Germany’s attorney general said he was thought to have been a member of the Syrian regime’s military intelligence service.

He was accused of torturing an inmate at a prison in the city of Homs, Syria in 2011 by beating him with a plastic pipe and kicking him as he lay on the floor.

The victim later died, although the cause of death was unclear, the top prosecutor said.

On Monday, the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, Germany offered a fresh summary of the accusations against the suspect.

The accusations include murdering at least one person in a military intelligence prison, causing the death of a second, and severely abusing several other people.

All acts allegedly occurred in 2011 and 2012 in Homs, either at the prison or a military hospital there.

He is now charged with multiple crimes against humanity and remains in pre-trial detention.

