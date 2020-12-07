Georgina Duke unveils new book Moona

Kindly Share This Story:

Moona, a bedtime story book written by Georgina Duke, is set to be released on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The book, a fantasy story for children, narrates the extraordinary journey of the Moon reincarnated as an earthling.

“Moona is a story about the moon feeling lonely and looking down on earth and feeling enamoured of the country called Nigeria,” the author says. “She goes down to earth in the form of a little girl and finds love in Nigeria.”

A picture book, Moona is illustrated with colorful sketches by Ella Duke, the author’s sister. The illustrations render graphic interpretations of the written narrative.

“The thought process was about creating believable characters Nigerians can identify with, especially in pictures and colours. I wanted to capture the power of the universe in the moon’s hair, when it comes to earth in the form of a human being,” says Ella Duke.

Moona portrays different facets of the state and nature of Nigeria, depicted as a beautiful place because of its people. Written in a simple, easy-to-read absorbing style that draws the reader into the story, the story is a soothing read from the first page.

The author’s goal of creating a narration that is relatable to Nigerians is enhanced by her vivid descriptions such as the pricking smell of suya that draws the Moon to the earth.

Ella admits working on the book has been exhilarating. “When I read the book, I saw a part of my sister I didn’t know,” she muses.”I was inspired to create the art illustrations from my first reading.”

On why she’d chosen to write a children book, Georgina Duke avows that “targeting children is a great way to build them up to believe in themselves.”

According to the Duke sisters, Moona was written before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Published under Better Pikin Publication, Moona available online and can be preordered at www.happypikin.com.

