Geely unveils amazing presale plan for Emgrand EC-7

Mikano International Limited, exclusive partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is bringing to you the presale plan for the elegant Geely Emgrand EC-7.

The all new Emgrand EC-7 is a car that combines a smooth Aerodynamic design with comfort, safety and intuitive control, and its presale plan offers the Nigerian customers some amazing benefits.

GET DOUBLE ON YOUR N200,000 PRE-SALE COMMITMENT DEPOSIT

Customers who make a commitment of a refundable deposit of N200,000 for the purchase of every Geely Emgrand EC-7 gets a N400,000 computation at the point of purchase.

THREE YEARS FREE SERVICE AND COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE

Happiness is finally here as the first 100 buyers of Emgrand EC-7 in Nigeria will enjoy three years FREE service contract, as well as three years FREE comprehensive insurance cover.

Customers are advised to visit Geely show rooms all over Nigeria, Geely website – www.geely.ng – or call the customer service unit on 0808293581 for more information.

Vanguardngr.com

