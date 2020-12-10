Gbajabiamila empowers 400 constituents on fishery, other farming

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has empowered 400 constituents of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 on farming activities.

The Empowerment Programme, which involves training on Fishery, Snailery, Rabbitary, and Bee, begins on Thursday and will span till Saturday at both Teslim Balogun Stadium and Calabar Hall within the Constituency.

Speaking at the programme, The Director-General, Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria(RIIN), Dr. Aireguamen Aigbodion charged the constituents to place premium on the teachings as it would help them to practice effectively and hitch-free.

Aireguamen, who was represented by Dr. Timothy U. Esekhade, Director Production, Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, said that the fishes, rabbits and others are consumed in the international market and could generate foreign income for the country.

He, therefore, admonished the constituents to take advantage of what the speaker has done for them.

The DG added this programme would make the participants employers of labour and consequently generate employment opportunities for others in the country.

Speaking also, The Managing Director, Wilborne Consulting, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibrahim noted that this gesture on the path of the speaker would generate huge employment opportunities and further reduce the unemployment number in the country.

Tajudeen, who was represented by the lead consultant, Ibrahim Jimoh, said that it is extremely important the participants are looking the way of entrepreneurship, saying it is encouraging.

He also urged the constituents to make good use of the farming skills, assuring that they would not regret the training as agriculture is the thing now and forever.

Vanguard News Nigeria

