Gani Adams ordained Apostle at Saviour’s Ministeries in Lagos

***Says leadership, not religion is Nigeria’s problem

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, was ordained as an Apostle at the Saviour’s Ministries in Lagos.

Speaking shortly after his ordination, Gani Adams said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the courage to tackle the security challenges facing the country adding that leadership remains Nigeria’s biggest problem.

Gani Adams blamed President Buhari for the security situation in the country, saying the recent abduction of about 600 students in a school in Katsina is a clear evidence of the porous security situation in the country.

He said the president lacked the courage to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, declaring that the present administration under Buhari has failed to address the spate of insecurity in the country.

Besides, he said with the present situation in the country, it is no doubt that the call for restructuring is long overdue in the country.

His words: “There is no denying the fact that Nigeria is at crossroads because the present situation in the country is a pointer to the fact that this government has failed.

“How can you explain the abduction of about 600 students in a school? It is saddening to accept this as a parent, but also ridiculous as a leader who knows much about what it takes to lead a country like Nigeria.

“The abduction happened in Katsina State, the country home of the president, where he was presently on a week-long visit. It is absurd.

“The whole event is a justification of the failures of the present administration under Buhari and Nigeria is in for a long battle against insurgency.”

The Yoruba leader also noted that Nigeria cannot afford another case of Chibok in Katsina, stressing that the economic situation in the country, is hitting hard on the mass of the people.

He said: “I am not an economist, but from the economic indices available at the public domain, Nigerian naira has fallen badly to the United States dollars.

“It is a bad signal, especially, at this time of recession where the economy is slipping downwards.”

Adams, however, advised President Buhari not to see the calls for restructuring as a threat, but a wake-up call from patriotic Nigerians who are have sacrificed their time, lives and resources to make this country great”, he said.

