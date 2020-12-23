Gaduje signs N177.9bn Kano 2021 budget to law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has signed the 2021 budget totalling N177, 936, 730, 540 into law after it was passed by the State Assembly.

The signing of the budget which was carried out at the Government House was done in the presence of some of the State Executive Council members and the new leader of the State House of Assembly with Hamisu Ibrahim Chidaria as the Speaker.

“I run short of words to thank members of the State Assembly for the expeditious action taken by the House to pass the budget in good time” Ganduje stated.

He said the sum of N177 936, 730, 540, is lower than the 2020 budget due to the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic and economic strangulations that permeated the country.

“It is not the size of the budget that matters but how impactful it will be to the populace.

“We lay emphasis on providing free and compulsory education in the state to develop the Quranic education to compete with the western form of education.

“It is based on our belief that it is the bedrock of development.

“Likewise we want to ensure that each of the 480 wards in the state must have at least one health facility.

“In order to reduce rural-urban migration we have decided to construct a health facility that will take 400 beddings in each of the four newly established Emirate Councils.

“Our budget is a budget of reality and we will encourage our policy of rural roads development as well as agricultural development” Governor Ganduje declared.

Ganduje said the state government will do everything possible to make Kano a Mega City by developing every sector adding that they will introduce new methods to lessen traffic conjecture in the state.

He urged members to facilitate their oversight function in order to serve as an inspiration to the executive arm of government.

In his response, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari said the house had done what is expected of it by passing the 2021 Budget expeditiously.

“We are ready to cooperate with you and the new leadership of the House is all out to work in unison with other arms of government so as to do more on its oversight function,” the Speaker said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

