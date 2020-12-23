Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A fully loaded lorry tanker with fuel, lost control in Gaika area of Jebba in Moro local government area of Kwara state,on Wednesday, killing about sixteen persons while no fewer than thirty buildings and properties worth millions of naira gutted fire.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred at about 9 am when the tanker was driving along the popular Gaika road in Jebba and suddenly lost control .

The tanker was said to have violently hit the car in its rear which instantly caught fire, before it ran into the nearby buildings, not less than thirty, and burnt them all.

The petrol substance which reportedly spilled on the floor after the crash, inflamed the fire inferno.

“The entire Jebba is in deep mourning, we have never seen this kind of thing before, so tragic.”said a source.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in a swift reaction commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the fire incident describing the development as devastating and sad.

According to the state issued by the governor’s Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, “The Governor is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties and farmlands.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers.

” He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss,”

According to the statement ,“He also commends the Kwara State Fire Service and other responders for their efforts which helped to curtail the raging inferno and minimised the loss.

“Once again, he condoles with the victims and their families on this very sad incident, and prays to God Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

