Free Omah Lay,  Tems — WizKid, Davido, Burna Boy, others cry out

By Juliet Ebirim

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy Tiwa Savage, and several Nigerian music stars have taken to social media to express their anger over the arrest of Nigerian singers, Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi professionally known as Tems, in Uganda shortly after a concert.

According to earlier reports, the fast-rising music acts were arrested and charged to court in Uganda for making an appearance at a concert held at Speke Resort, Kampala, on Saturday 12th of December, despite Covid19 social distancing regulations.

The news of their arrest was made public by an assistant superintendent of police in the country identified as Owoyesigyire (@lukowoyesigyire) on social media, on Sunday, December 13.

The arrest came on the heels of a public outcry by Ugandan entertainers, who castigated the Police for allowing international artistes to hold concerts while the local ones are denied.

This development has since sparked angry reactions on Twitter, as celebrities and Nigerians in general have called for the immediate release of the singers, with various hashtags including #FreeTemsandOmahLay, #FreeTems and #FreeOmahLay already trending.

Here are some reactions from Nigerian music stars as seen on Twitter;

@DONJAZZY – “#FreeTemsAndOmahLay This is totally unacceptable. They are not the organizers of the said event. 🤦🏽‍♂️ 💔”

@wizkidayo – “#FreeTems #Freeomahlay 💔 Free my people & bring them home safe!”

@davido – “Omo this Ugandan P, how can we help? What can we do? Artists just tryna eat! They didn’t bargain for this🤦🏾‍♂️ @PoliceUg !!!!! BIG CAP!!”

@burnaboy – “They should not be treated like this! @PoliceUg ?! they were invited for a show organised by your citizens, granted visas, tickets were sold publicly on the WORLD WIDE WEB! this anarchy should not be targeted at the artists! #freetems #FreeOmahLay”

@iRuntown – “Its a total shame that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems who flew into Uganda LEGALLY for a publicly announced event are being hounded and embarrassed in such a manner. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems @GovUganda @abikedabiri”

@PeterPsquare – “Uganda we no want wahala o! We need our people back home and 100% safe! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems Thanks you!… Why are they even on handcuffs in the first place? @NigeriaMFA what’s going on? #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems”

@TiwaSavage – “#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems This is so unfair”

@patoranking – “Arresting Omah Lay and Tems Makes no sense at all… Uganda 🇺🇬 This is Sad #FreeTems #FreeOmahLay”

@Peruzzi – “Mr Ugandan President Sir, If I may…. Can Our People Be Released Now? @KagutaMuseveni We No Want Wahala Oh 🤷🏾‍♂️… Be Like Uganda Get Another Agenda 🤔”

@phynofino – “This is crazy .. If u Knw u would arrest them after the show .. why let them into your country in the first place .. africa sha”

@cuppymusic – “Please keep Omah Lay and Tems safe, they shouldn’t be targeted or treated unfairly. 🙏🏾 #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems.”

@Johnnydrille – “#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems. The artistes didn’t invite themselves, Uganda did. Why are they getting embarrassed? Release them now @PoliceUg”

@fireboydml – “what is going on? @PoliceUg why are Omah Lay and Tems being mistreated?! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems everyone please let’s create more awareness on this, it’s no longer funny !”

@heisrema – “Free Omah lay, Free Tems. Uganda y’all breaking my heart on God 💔. Nigerian government SPEAK!”

