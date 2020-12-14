Four PDP Lawmakers to decamp to APC soon – Sen Abbo reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

The senator representing Adamawa Northern constituency in the 9th Assembly, Ishaku Abbo, has revealed to that the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is set to suffer another blow of defection as four state Assembly, one House of Representatives lawmakers will soon dump PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Abbo, the heavy loss of PDP is seriously incurring as seen to be deflecting their ranks by the day, following the conclusion of arrangements by the said lawmakers to dump PDP.

Abbo bragged that his defection to APC is a serious deflection to PDP, with other prominent politicians like Titsi Ganama, Lawal Matoh, Aguwa Iliya, and many others, who defected alongside with him, noting that it is a sign that PDP in Adamawa is in a comatose.

Recall on the 26th November 2020 Senator Abbo announced his defection at the floor of the Senate chamber where the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawal read his letter of defection.

Lawal while reading the letter, quoted Elisha to have blamed the Executive Governor of the state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to have caused havoc, and mismanagement of the party; hence his decision to leave.

“It’s an open secret that the PDP in Adamawa has two factions, PDP and rPDP, the Constitution is clear on that, a politician can cross carpet to any party if there is a crisis, the party’s present situation made me not to know where to stage my loyalty,” Abbo said.

Senator Ishaku while responding to a question that a forum of Adamawa PDP youth leaders is set to recall him for decamping to APC, he said “they are just paid agents of Governor Ahmadu”.

During the press conference in Yola, the leader of the forum, Mallam Abdulrahaman Abubakar disclosed the development and stressed that the recall process has become necessary considering the recent happening of Senator Abbo’s cross carpeting to an opposition political party.

Abubakar, who is the PDP Youth leader representing Yola-North local government advocates for the move as a constitutional requirement in their PDP, Constitution noting that reasons advanced by Senator Abbo are mere unattainable excuses.

He challenged Abbo to show his constituents any tangible project his stewardship has ever attracted as the dividend of democracy since he emerged as a Senator.

“We as youth leaders of our local government areas under the peoples Democratic Party are fully behind Governor Fintiri’s government in the state.

“We commend his massive urbanization drive across the 21 councils with special emphasis to the near completion of the flyover and underpasses interchange giving our state capital beautiful looks indeed.

“We however regret to express our dismay to the unconditional action of Senator Abbo for moving to APC from our great party without cogent reason to do so.

“We unanimously agreed to call on our party’s stakeholders especially the leadership to initiate recall process against Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo due to his constitutional breach”. He declared.

Ishaku considers their actions laughable and likens it to be an exercise in the futility of embarking on a wide elephant’s job.

He recalled that Chief David Umahi, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State defected to APC, Ephraim Ewuzi a House of Representatives lawmaker from Rivers state, and David Abel from Taraba state defected to APC without fear or favor of any recall.

” I see them suffering, on a wide elephant job as slaves and stooges of Fintiri who are paid to make noise and ignorance of how a recall process can be done,” Abbo said

The APC new Senator fingered Governor Ahmadu to have hands-on the crisis rocking down PDP in Adamawa State the very day he armed twisted party affairs, conducted local government elections without primaries, and made his loyalists executive chairmen of the twenty-one councils.

” Internal Democracy is the best rock of external Democracy, when there is no internal democracy there can no be any Democracy. Governor is the dictatorship bring heavy destruction of PDP and he should be blamed for all the crisis shattering the party in the state.” He added

