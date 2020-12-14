Four in police net for murder, robbery in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command at the weekend arrested four persons including a 20-year-old for murder and armed robbery.

The four suspected robbers who attacked their victim and killed him in the process were apprehended after carrying a manhunt based on credible intelligence.

Vanguard learned that the tragic incident which led to the death of one Ekanem Ekanem occurred at 6 Asang Eniong street, Calabar South on Sunday.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Calabar, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh disclosed that the four Suspects who were now in their custody were arrested by his men from Uwanse Division on Sunday.

Jimoh continued that the arrest followed a manhunt from credible intelligence they received which led the Surveillance team to swing into action.

According to him four persons including a 20-year-old were arrested and some locally made pistols recovered.

“The suspects include Theophilus Nwosu aged 25 years, Godwin Ekwen aged 27, Adigo Emmanuel 20 and Ben Clement Arikpo 30 while two locally made pistols including live and expended cartridges and phones were recovered.

“Sadly, their victim, one Ekanem Ekanem was yesterday confirmed dead at the Navy Hospital, Calabar after being shot in the head as he could not recover from the gunshot injuries in his mouth.

” Investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the matter, and they will be charged to court immediately that is concluded.

” This yuletide, I want to assure law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their legitimate business as the watchful eyes of law enforcement agencies are everywhere.

” We are not sleeping, neither are we resting on our oars, we will ensure that CrossRiverians sleep with their two eyes closed,” Jimoh said.

