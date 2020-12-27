Breaking News
Former Real Madrid player Antonio Gento dies aged 80

On 2:08 amIn News, Sportsby
Former Real Madrid player Antonio Gento has died at the age of 80, the club said on Saturday.

Antonio is the brother of the six-time European Cup winner Paco Gento who is still honorary president at the Spanish club.

Antonio Gento played for Real Madrid during the 1961-62 season and won a Spanish league title and a Spanish Cup.

“Real Madrid, its president and board of directors, are deeply saddened by the passing of Antonio Gento,” a statement said.

“The club wishes to extend its condolences to all his family, especially our dear Francisco Gento, his friends and loved ones, and all the clubs he represented.”

Antonio Gento, a centre-forward, also played for Levante, Racing Santander and Oviedo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

