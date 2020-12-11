Food factory explores offline market, opens new outlets in Enugu, Awka

Kindly Share This Story:

The Food Factory, a major key player in the online culinary retail ecosystem, has now expanded its claws to the offline market.

Food Factory has shown the world that something good can come out of nothing, a multi-million online restaurant that started out of a garden is now exploring retail chain options in order to improve its service delivery and satisfy its surprisingly huge and fast growing customer base.

The company which has primarily leveraged on digital and social media marketing has its store front on Instagram. It also operates a website ordering service and a mobile app platform which it intends to make available across multiple platforms.

Three months after a successful launch of their first retail outlet in Wuse zone 5 Abuja, they are now exploring the south-east, with the proposed launch of two stores in two state capitals, Enugu and Awka in Anambra state.

The company assures their customers of consistency in the quality of services rendered across all outlets, as all offerings and existing promos will also be available in Enugu and Awka. Both stores will also offer take out, dine in and delivery services at very affordable rates.

In case you are wondering when an outlet opens around you, simply follow the Instagram page @thefoodfactoryng to get more information and launch updates on upcoming areas.

