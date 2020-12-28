Focus, integrity keys to real estate business – Bridget Adeyemi of Lekkiajahikoyi Property

Kindly Share This Story:

Bridget Adeyemi, the co- Founder of wave-making real estate marketing company, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited, has highlighted the importance of focus as a success factor in real estate business.

“We do only real estate, that is our only focus as a business endeavour,” she declared. “We give it our all without any deviation to or distraction by any other kind of business.”

Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited, the company she jointly established with her husband won the 2020 GYMT Academy Award for Real Estate. The company, back in 2018 had been declared Best Real Estate Marketing Company at the Young Entrepreneurs Awards.

Both Bridget and her husband, Dare Adeyemi, are graduates of the University of Lagos where they earned their bachelor’s degree in business administration. The couple built their company, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited from scratch and achieved several milestones that included earning the reputation of the real estate marketing company with the largest Instagram followers.

Adeyemi avowed that success did not come easy. “We worked nonstop to get Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited to where we are today,” she affirmed.

Advising young entrepreneurs, she urged them to have faith in Nigeria and look out for ways of optimising opportunities inherent in the country’s huge population.

“My husband and I often preach this to young people: every entrepreneur must find a way to convert Nigeria’s population to advantage,” she stated.

She added:” As for challenges, the Nigerian business environment is full of hurdles, but true entrepreneurs often find a way to overcome those obstacle.”

Adeyemi further disclosed what made Lekkiajahikoyi the leading brand in property marketing. “Integrity is our edge. Like every other businesses, we had our teething problems at the early stage, but through the hard time, we kept our integrity intact, and today, it is paying off, as a lot of clients come directly to us because we have a name that can be trusted,” she articulated.

