Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight vs. Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring — to fight a YouTube star.

Mayweather, the undefeated retired boxing superstar, announced on Instagram Sunday that he will step back into the squared circle to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match on Feb. 20. The event, which has reportedly been in the works for a while, will be exclusively available on Fanmio pay-per-view.

More than a week ago, Paul’s brother Jake Paul knocked out former Knicks guard Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. undercard, and the internet personality garnered a heap of challenges as a result. Everyone from Conor McGregor to the San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane has been lining up to get a crack at Paul.

But the focus has shifted to the elder Paul. The 25-year-old Logan will face Mayweather, a five-division winner with 50 wins and 27 KO’s under his belt. Mayweather’s most recent fight — excluding an exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa last year — was against UFC star McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather won by a 10th-round TKO.

Mayweather, 43, hasn’t fought a full-time boxer since September 2015, when he defeated Andre Berto by unanimous decision. Earlier that year he beat Manny Pacquiao, also by unanimous decision.

Logan Paul fought British YouTube star KSI last year, losing a six-round split decision in Los Angeles.

