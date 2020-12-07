Flour Mills announces Olusanya as new MD/ CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, FMN, leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, has announced the appointment of Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.,

The appointment which was announced at the weekend takes effective from 1st January 2021, as the current CEO, Mr. Paul Gbededo, retires after 38 years of meritorious service to the Group.

Olusanya who joined FMN in January 2020 as Group Chief Operating Officer was admitted to the Board of Directors since July 2020 and has been a core member of the executive management team.

Prior to his new appointment he has over the past two decades held several executive positions in various industries most recently as the Group Operating Partner at Helios Investment Partners (a global private equity firm).

Before then he had functioned in various executive capacities across several industries including, CEO Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (formerly Etisalat); Partner at GA Capital Ltd; Chief Transformation Officer at Dangote Industries Limited; Managing Director of Dancom Technologies; and Acting CEO, VEE Networks, formerly ECONET Wireless.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. John Coumantaros, Chairman of the FMN Board, said: “The Board is confident that he is the right person for the job. He is a seasoned professional and an exceptional business leader who will lead the group into the future as we continue to strengthen our brands and create value for investors and stakeholders.”

On his part, the outgoing GMD/CEO, Mr. Paul Gbededo, stated: “I have worked closely with Olusanya, and I am confident that with him at the helm of affairs, the group is on course to reach even greater heights.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Olusanya said: “I am committed to carry the legacy of our great company forward as we continue to deliver on our brand’s golden promise of excellence. With the support of the board and my colleagues on the executive team, I can assure our customers, consumers and other stakeholders that we are poised for the next phase of growth and development.”

