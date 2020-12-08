Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents operating as kidnappers in S-West — GOVS

Kindly Share This Story:

…It’s a sad reality —Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon with agency report

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, weekend, disclosed that some fleeing Boko Haram insurgents have relocated to the South-West, where they are now operating as kidnappers.

Speaking when he featured in a Channels TV programme on Sunday, Fayemi also hinted that the insurgents are also operating as bandits in the North-West.

He said the Boko Haram insurgency, which returned to the front burner following the killing of over 40 farmers in Borno State, is not limited to the state.

Owing to the massacre, which received widespread condemnation, some Nigerians have called for the sack of the service chiefs while others are calling for a state of emergency.

READ ALSO:

His words: “Some of the insurgents that escaped from the Boko Haram territory are the ones prosecuting the banditry in the North-West; some of them are involved in the kidnapping in the south-west.

“ISWAP (a faction of Boko Haram) insurgents coming down from Sudan, from Niger (Republic) are involved in what is going on. How many states are you going to declare (a) state of emergency on then? So, we must take a holistic view of this.”

He also said though the war against insurgency is being supported by a multinational joint task force, the operation is not “as cohesive as it should”.

“We also believe that the entire framework of our internal security operation has to be reviewed. Some morale-boosting issues have to be brought to the fore as far as the leadership of the military is concerned.”

It’s a sad reality —Afenifere

Reacting to Fayemi’s statement, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere described it as a sad reality.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “As chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Feyemu is not a frivolous flippant person. Kidnapping is all around us in the South West, he is only saying the obvious and sad reality. No lie can change that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: