Fix Umueri General Assembly election on 27 Dec, Obiano told

Umueri Concerned Professionals, Wednesday asked the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano to as a matter of urgency fix Umueri General Assembly election on December 27th 2020.

Their request was as a result of the failure of the imposed caretaker committee to carry out their duties judiciously.

In a statement signed by Obi Monulu, Coordinator, and Victor Aghaebe, Secretary, the Concerned Professionals condemned the activities of the caretaker committee and demanded that the committee be scraped out for new and productive caretaker committee to take charge.

Read the statement in full:

“We, the Umueri Concerned Professionals, are petitioning for the rescheduling of the 2nd of November, 2019 Umueri General Election which was cancelled by your Government through the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government, Town Union and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Greg Obi on Thursday 31st October, 2019, on the grounds that there was an ongoing Panel of Inquiry on Umueri Crisis at that time.

“It is one year since the cancellation of the UGA elections, and nothing was heard about the report of the panel of inquiry and an unconstitutional caretaker committee was imposed on the people and has been allowed to continue to parade themselves against the wishes of the vast majority of the Umueri people.

“This is very unfair and a violation of the people’s right to elect their leaders through a democratic process as provided in the Constitution of Umueri General Assembly and the democratic principles of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We, the Umueri Concerned Professionals would like you to schedule a fresh election for Umueri General Assembly on the 27th of December, 2020 being the date for the last meeting of the year so that a new executive can be elected and bring an end to the caretaker committee which is strongly abhorred by the masses, because it violates the Umueri General Assembly constitution and brings your administration to disrepute.

“The imposed caretaker committee is not a good arrangement in an environment like Umueri and Aguleri communities with a history of volatility security wise. We need a sound and democratically elected capable hands who will apply efficient management and administrative styles to ensure peaceful coexistence and progress of the communities.

“Umueri people are hereby calling on you once again, one year after, to mandate the Hon. Commissioner to fix the election for Umueri General Assembly on December 27, 2020, being the last UGA meeting for the year as a Christmas gift.

“Umueri says No to the unproductive caretaker committee. Accept the assurances of our kind regards.”

