Fix Lagos traffic now, Suru group GMD writes Sanwo-Olu

By Bassey Ekaette

General Managing Director of Suru Group, Edward Akinlade has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the issue of traffic gridlock in the state.

In a statement released and made available to the media on Monday, December 14, 2020, the real estate player, shared his frustrating experience on Lagos road after spending about 4 hours on Third Mainland Bridge, against the regular 7 minutes. He submitted some workable recommendations that can save Lagosians from needless traffic.

He wrote:

10th December, 2020

The Executive Governor of Lagos State,

Lagos State House,

Alausa Ikeja,

Lagos.

Your Excellency,

INCESSANT TRAFFIC AND CONGESTION ON LAGOS STATE ROADS AND WAY FORWARD

Your Excellency, My name is Edward Akinlade the Group Managing Director of Suru Group Limited. This is to bring to your attention that as a concerned citizen and indigene of Lagos State, I am starting a one man protest against traffic and congestion on Lagos road . It is no longer news that several business and contract opportunities has been lost as a result of the congestion and traffic on Lagos Roads which has a negative impact on the business economy of the state and if this is not addressed it has the possibility of affecting the revenue of the state .

Your Excellency, I am aware of the ongoing road projects in different parts of the state, under your leadership this may not necessarily reduce the gridlock in the state. On this note I hereby recommend that the State Government should introduce congestion charges as being operational in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Wales where I come.

READ ALSO:

This congestion charges will be applicable to motorist, and enforceable from Monday to Friday, this will thereby reduce the influx of road users who have little or nothing to do on the road.

The motorists should be compelled to pay the sum of N1,000 per trip which can be activated with car registration numbers with payment done via designated Bank in Nigeria. If N1,000 charge does not reduce the influx of road users the State can increase to N5,000 /N10,000 or as the State deems fit.

Your Excellency, I strongly believe that the traffic will drastically reduce to a barest minimum.

Your Excellency, I have vowed that unless the above suggestion is acceded to I will continue on this protest which has brought me to your doorstep as every time I am held up in traffic it removes a day from my life span. It is high time we consider a different method in reducing Lagos gridlock which has now become a logo which Lagos State is known for.

Thanks in anticipation of your cooperation and approval of my request.

Yours faithfully,

MR EDWARD AKINLADE

