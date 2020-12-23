Five in police net over killings of house wife, Okada rider

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Five people are currently in police net following the killings of a house wife and a commercial motorcyclist popularly called ‘Okada rider’ in Ogun State.

The victims 45 years old housewife, Memunat Akinde, and the motorcyclist Ibikunle Ajose were said to be missing since October 1, 2020.

Memnat who was a fish monger left her house at Idoleyin area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area to a nearby market purposely to source for fish and she contracted a motorcyclist to take her to the said market.

Surprisingly, both of them never returned home since then and this prompted the woman’s husband to lodge a complaint at Ado-Odo Divisional Headquarters where the case was formally incidented.

The case was later transferred to the anti kidnapping unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who gave the team a matching order to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the two within the shortest possible period.

The team there then embarked on an intelligence and technical based investigation and their efforts paid off when one of the suspects Okediran Monsuru was traced to Badagry and apprehended.

His arrest led to the apprehension of three others namely: Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona.

The four of them confessed that they were working for a notorious land grabber who they simply identified as” Lebo” , they stated that they accosted both victims along the road at Abisoye village where they abducted them to an uncompleted building in a bushy area, tied them in both hands and leg and later called their principal on phone informing him that they have succeeded in getting two victims.

They confessed further that when the said Lebo came, he ordered them to slaughter the two victims. The trio of Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday and Akewusola Wajud held the victims down while Nupo Pona slaughtered them with a Sharp Cutlass.

Having killed them, the fifth suspect Dasu Sunday who is a herberlist was called to come, and on his arrival ,they cut the two victims into pieces and loaded their parts into a sack brought by the herberlist who took the parts away for money making ritual.

The head of the woman was recovered at the herberlist shrine. The five suspects Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, Nupo Pona and Dasu Sunday are all in police custody while a serious manhunt has been launched for their fleeing principal simply known as”Lebo”.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun who commended the investigating team for their determination and resilience in bringing the culprits to book has directed that the arrested suspects be charged to court without further delay while the remaining ones are to be hunted for and fished out.

Vanguard News Nigeria

