Fish out killers of our pastor, stem insecurity, GOFAMINT leadership charges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stem the spate of insecurity in the country and also fish out the killers of the Pastor in charge of the City of Glory Assembly in Makurdi, Pastor Moses Udam and his pregnant wife, Nkechi.

They were killed by unknown gunmen who broke into their house at Agboughul area of Makurdi on Tuesday night, December 15, this year.

A blind old man identified as Nyikyor Mazugu was also killed in the attack, while three other persons, comprising two children of the killed blind man and a sister to the deceased pastor, were injured in the attack.

Also read:

The church, in a statement by the Deputy General Overseer, Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Oluwayemi, noted that the issue of insecurity in the country had gone beyond reasonable level.

Oluwayemi issued the statement on behalf of the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Dr. Elijah Abina.

He said that the entire members of GOFAMINT joined well-meaning Nigerians to call on the Federal Government to attend to the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

He maintained that the security issues, ranging from kidnapping, terrorist attacks, and murder of innocent citizens, had now become a daily occurrence in Nigeria.

Oluwayemi specifically called on President Buhari to wake up to his oath of office to protect the life of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion or class.

“The deliberate aloofness of the President and the detachment from the people at the corridors of power is scary and sickening, an end must come to this,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: