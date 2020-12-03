First of its kind Made in Nigeria luxury fragrance brand unveiled

Kindly Share This Story:

A new made in Nigeria luxury fragrance, TAT Fragrance has been unveiled in the Federal capital territory, Abuja.

This was unveiled in November 2020 at the silverbird Galleria and was well attended by prominent personalities that include Hon. Abike Dabiri, Chairperson Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, while FCT Minister, Mallam Bello Muhammed, Minister of Trade and Investment and many others also paid a visit to TAT Fragrance during the Abuja International trade fair.

TAT Fragrance opened with the launch of fragrances: Charm and Crush which were the highlights of the evening as guests couldn’t wait to try out the various fragrances. Sultry, mysterious, seductive, free spirited and inviting, each fragrance is distinct not only in their scent, but in the sensuality and sophistication they evoke.

Mrs Grace Ayoola, Chief Executive Officer of TAT Fragrance remarked, “There is an increasing appetite and taste for luxury brands in Abuja, and this Fragrance will provide more avenues for our customers to access their preferred local and international brands they’ve come to trust. We are also thrilled to unveil these new and exciting fragrances; they provide our customers the opportunity to identify and embrace their own unique scent, personality and style.”

