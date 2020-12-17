Firms offer secure digital identity solutions to banks, telcos, healthcare providers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

AVRUST Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with Swedish Covr Security to bring secure digital identity solutions to banks, telcos and healthcare providers in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, AVRUST Nigeria CEO, Engr. Felix Unachukwu said Nigeria is seriously doing catchup with the rest of the world on the digital economy, “and for this to grow, a secured digital identity solution is imperative. Covr security is eager to replicate swedish experience in Nigeria digital space and we are pleased to be part of this great impact.

“As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum in critical industries like financial services, telecom, and healthcare, it becomes vital that customers’ identities and personal data are protected and kept in a secured environment for continual access to services in these industries.

“An increasing number of people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which leads to increased e-banking, e-wallet, and healthcare-related transactions daily. Consequently, the use of digital apps has escalated, and in the wake, identity theft, data breaches, and fraudulent transactions have increased to alarming levels.

“To prevent severe damage to the economy due to these types of attacks, AVRUST Nigeria will now provide secure digital identity solutions from the Swedish cybersecurity company Covr Security.””

