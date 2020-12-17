Firm pledges to deliver N2.5bn Kano hospital projects on scheduled

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The management of a Chinese firm, Eighteen Engineering Company International Limited, EEC, handling N2.5 billion hospitals projects in Kano State, has pledged to complete the projects on scheduled despite the challenge brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects currently being executing for Kano State government by the firm, include buildings of new hospitals and renovations of existing ones across the headquarters of the newly created four emirates in the state.

The renovation work includes the extensive maintenance of roofing, ceiling and mental works as well as electrical and plumber works/ completes all round new painting and some conversion to the blocks for the four hospitals.

Speaking on the scope of the contracts, Managing Director of the company, Qin Weiguo, said the new building included in Rano hospital with seven numbers 22-bed wards and one eye center, one first aid and emergency ward, laboratory, mortuary as well as staff lodge among others.

The other new hospitals under construction include the six blocks of 22 beds hospital in Gaya, the new 13 blocks of 22 beds space Karaye Hospital and the Bichi Hospital with four blocks of 22 bed space.

Mr. Qin said one of the major challenges confronting the company was that of the skyrocketing prices of building materials, noting: “The challenges we are facing are that the material price is rising too much, our cost is not in control; and the coronvirus pandemic is still causing the problem to the world and also affecting our work.

On the progress of work so far on the four hospitals, he said the renovation work in Rano hospital has attained advance stage with all the electrical appliance, plumbing, roofing, ceiling and painting completed.

He said all the bad doors, windows have been replaced, while faulty generator and the transformer were yet to be replaced.

