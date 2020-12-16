Avila Naturalle launches Avilan premium water, healthy drinks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eserogene Ayoma

In line with its vision of inspiring a healthier and happier world, Avila Naturalle Ltd, an indigenous manufacturer of natural body care and food products on Tuesday launched its premium quality Avilan table water, natural juices, and healthy Iced tea drinks.

The launched held in Lagos marked the commencement of the distribution of the products across the country.

The products include Avilan Premium Water, Black Seed Iced Teas, Ginger & Turmeric Iced Teas, Tasty Iced Teas, Green Iced Teas, Blizz Orange Juice, Blizz Pineapple Juice and BlizzRosselle.

According to the officials of the company, releasing these healthy products into the Nigerian market was to create a healthy option of drinks to Nigerians as part of its commitment to help Nigerians live healthier and happier.

According to the Founder/Visioneer of the Company, Mrs Temitope Mayegun, “We are opening another chapter in the history of the company.

“We are hitting another major milestone in our journey towards our vision to inspire a healthier and happier world.

“Our world has been tampered with, and the goodness of nature with all its benefits to human health have been largely eroded as a result of artificially modified or processed foods and drinks which characterizes the fast-paced world of civilisation and urbanisation.

“We are therefore changing those narratives today by offering Nigerians healthier options of drinks that will help them to enjoy the great taste and nourishing goodness without any harmful substances.”

The new products are expected to hit the Nigerian Water and Beverages market through the company’s wide distribution channels following the recent commissioning of the State-of-the-Art manufacturing plant located at the Ikotun/Igando axis of Lagos State.

Avila Naturalle is in existence to add value to the lives of Nigerians and people all over the world, through our natural products that address diverse human needs ranging from body care, foods and drinks.

Mayegun, said: “As a company that is divinely inspired, Avila Naturalle is out to make a bold and positive impact in the lives of the people.

“Our brand philosophy is to right the wrong in our society by helping people to break free from the usage or consumption of products that have long term adverse effect on their health.

“Our products are natural, and we have been able to deliver this in our Body Care and Foods products. Now we are bringing the same philosophy to our new Water and Beverages products.

“We will be launching Avilan Table Water and Drinks as part of our commitment to ensure that Nigerians get the very best quality and natural products that are not only healthy and safe for consumption but also enhance their overall wellness.”

Avilan Water & Beverages products are manufactured under a conducive environment, in compliance with very stringent processes and procedures that conform to Good Manufacturing Practices with State-of-the-art equipment and machineries.

Mayegun highlighted the several benefits of the factory beyond the high quality and affordable products. The factory will also contribute significantly toward economic growth, employment generation, increased local content as well as strategic brand and market positioning.

She added that the factory would manufacture large scale products that would address the needs of Nigerians for natural, safe and quality products, thereby further strengthening the company’s position in the Nigerian FMCGsector and also place the company on the global reckoning.

Avila natural is a leading manufacturer of 100% NATURAL body care products in Africa. Since inception in 2017, the company has redefined the Nigerian body care space by promoting the health and safety of Nigerians through the encouragement of natural body care products comprising of skincare, haircare, mouth care, foot care etc.

The overall vision of the company is to inspire a healthier and happier world. The company is committed to offering purely natural, safe, and healthier products inorder to help people break free from the usage or consumption of toxic and harmful body care or Food products.

The new Water and Beverages Division is in tandem with this vision and boasts of three major categories of products including Water, Juices and Healthy Drinks.

