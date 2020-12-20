Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A fintech company, Osoftpay, has hatched a plan to support Nollywood producers with the unveiling of Wooclick, a digital platform that would enable them earn directly from digital content.

Wooclick, an open affiliate platform for Nollywood movies and other emerging movie industries in Africa, “will offer low price and low data consumption, but premium quality entertainment,” says the Creative Director, Ubiebi Emoefe.

Emoefe added that the volume of productions coming out of Nollywood is massive and the industry practitioners should get avenues to earn directly if they chose not to sell.

“With a digital space like Wooclick, the producer gets total control of his content.

“The platform is designed for movie producers to market their contents to millions of Nollywood lovers and get paid directly, without having to sell the ownership rights.

“That way they would continue to earn as long as the movie remains on-demand,” Emoefe said.

He added that it’s a pay-per-movie system, so no need for monthly subscription.

