FG reiterates commitment to cushion effect of COVID-19 on hospitals

…Commissions 2 solar power grids for Kogi hospitals

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to help hospitals in generating alternative sources of power supply to cushion the effect of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo stated this while commissioning two hybrid solar power mini-grids aimed to provide uninterrupted power supply for two hospitals in Kogi State.

While one is a 65 kilowatt (KW) mini grid at a 250 bed cottage hospital in Ukpogo in Okene Local Government Area (LGA), there is another 5.4KW Government Cottage Hospital at Eba-Adavi in Adavi LGA.

Speaking at the ceremony graced by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Engr. Salihijo, said the projects are timely interventions to help hospitals in generating alternative sources of power supply with challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salihijo described the launch of the solar grids as a harbinger for electrification of more rural hospitals in the country.

He noted that the idea to provide power to millions of Nigerians through off-grid power is to ensure equitable delivery of social and economic benefits that would improve lives.

According to him, “I hope what we have done for the hospital from the REA has been enabling you to power some of your equipment that needs 24 hours reliable clean energy,” he said.

The Executive Director, Rural Electrification Funds (REF) at REA, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare, assured that the communities would be connected to the grid in the nearest future as he urged management of the hospital to ensure the projects are well maintained.

“With the energy deficit in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to give REA the support so that we can bring this kind of intervention. We would not stop at hospitals because there are communities we would extend the projects,” Ohiare said.

Governor Bello, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Energy and Power, Otaite Emineto, called on other institutions that needed the support of REA.

“We must ask for more and it would gladden our heart that the three tertiary institutions in the state as well as over 236 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities are considered in your Energising Education Initiative.”

