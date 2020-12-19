FG orders probe of payment for Digital Identity Number

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government has frowned at the extortion of applicants for the Digital Identity Number by some enrolment staff of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC and advised that such act should be stopped henceforth.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami who issued the directive in a statement on Saturday advised the applicants to resist such request as the Federal government is already bearing the cost of the registration.

He insisted that the Digital Identity Number is completely free for all Nigerians and legal residents with Resident Permit from the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, that some applicants for the Digital Identity Number alleged that they are being asked to pay for the service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government is bearing the cost of the registration process.

“The Digital Identity Number is the right of every citizen, based on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Act 2007,” he explained.

Consequently, the Minister said he had directed the Director-General of (NIMC) to investigate these allegations with a view to bringing the perpetrators, if any, to book.

“The Director-General will also provide a platform for such allegations to be reported.”

The Minister who commended the Management and Staff of NIMC for carrying out their assignment conscientiously during, and even outside, working hours said he is working daily to ensure the conditions of service and welfare of the staff are favourable.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is committed to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number,” said Pantami.

Vanguard News Nigeria

