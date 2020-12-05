FG inspects federal lawmakers’ constituency projects in Ekiti, assures of quality jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has said that the constituency projects initiated by members of the National Assembly in their respective states will continue to be monitored to ensure quality delivery.

Mr Otegbade Oladiran, the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (Housing sector) in Ekiti, stated this on Friday after inspecting some of the projects initiated by the lawmakers in the state.

He said that although the constituency projects were initiated and canvassed by the lawmakers for their constituents, their funding and supervision fell under the purview of the ministry.

According to him, the inspection is aimed at ascertaining if the projects are functioning after completion and whether contractors have been fully paid after executing those projects to specifications.

Oladiran said that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise projects with direct impact on the lives of the people and the socio-economic growth of the country.

He further stated that the inspection was to intimate the constituents on the result of government’s collaboration with their elected representatives.

READ ALSO: Kogi Ag CJ pledges to enforce due process in judiciary

The controller expressed satisfaction with the level of job done on some of the projects, expressing the hope that residents of the various communities would take ownership and guide them jealously.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inspected included blocks of classrooms, toilet facilities, solar-powered boreholes, solar-powered street lights and primary healthcare facilities.

Others were culverts and bridges as well as road construction under the federal ministry of works and housing, in collaboration with SDGs.

The team leader, Zakari Madaki, solicited for the cooperation of members of the public towards achieving adequate protection of the projects sited in their various communities by protecting them against vandalism.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: