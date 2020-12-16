Festus Obara emerges West African Youth Council Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Front line Youth Leader, Mr. Festus Obara has emerged as an Ambassador of the West African Youth Council.

Inducting Mr. Festus as Ambassador, the Chairperson of the Council, Ambassador William Oluwaseun, said Festus was carefully selected among the lots who had indicated interest to be Ambassadors of the Council.

We are delighted to induct Festus Obara, based on his track records and contributions to the development of the youths in the society.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Festus Obara said, his emergence as an Ambassador is an added responsibility and a call to do more to the society.

I am happy that my contributions have been commended and rewarded with an induction into the West African Youth Council.

I pledge to do more to the youths of West Africa anytime, Festus said.

