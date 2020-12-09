Fayemi to speak at Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association’s maiden symposium

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is due to speak at the maiden edition of the Africa Policy Dialogue series organised by the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN) on Friday, December 11, 2020.

This is according to a statement signed by the President of HKSAAN, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, will deliver the keynote address on the theme of this year’s dialogue which is ‘Harnessing Africa’s Demographic Dividend for Peace, Security and Productivity through Investments in Youth’.

The event, which will hold virtually, is expected to begin at 10am. According to Nweke, the theme of this year’s symposium was borne out of the need to address the myriad challenges Nigerian youths are facing at this critical time in history.

Nweke, who is a former Minister of Information and Communication, said Africa’s teeming youth population could be a significant source of productivity and growth if properly harnessed and could conversely have grave implications for peace and security due to high unemployment, lack of educational opportunities and high rates of poverty.

The HKSAAN President said there was therefore a need to invest in the youths.

He stated, “From the recent crisis in Nigeria as well as previous crises in Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, it has become clear that a youth population without access to opportunities can lead to political instability or even conflict.

“Whether Africa’s youth bulge will be an advantage or a source of instability will depend on the extent to which African governments implement sound policies that will support growth in sectors that can absorb the growing youth population such as agriculture and manufacturing.

“It is also vital that these policy measures enable greater investments in human capital and skills development for the youths in order to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.”

According to Nweke, the interactions at the event will seek answers to the adverse conditions of unemployment, underemployment and lack of access to education, healthcare, skills development and opportunities for Africa’s young population.

