Father, son, grandson arrested for allegedly hacking neighbor, daughter to death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A 50-year-old father, Adamu Musa, his sons and grandson have been arrested for allegedly hacking to death their neighbour, Alhaji Kabiru Ya’u (30-year-old) and his little daughter, one Harira Kabiru (5-year-old) in Madunkuri Settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA Kano State,

Musa was arrested by the police alongside his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule while a manhunt is launched to arrest the remaining two other culprits.

The spokesperson, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident said the suspects carried out the heinous act sometime in August. DSP Haruna said the father directed his three sons and grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper.

ALSO READ: 2 men arrested for planting human head in water tank

According to him, “On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, immediately directed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits. The team swung into action, followed up, and on the 19/12/2020, 115 days after the incident, arrested; Adamu Musa (50-year-old), Sule Mallam (30-year-old), Isyaku Sule (27-year-old), a Father, Son and Grandson respectively. All of the same address and neighbours to the deceased.

“Upon investigation, the father confessed to having directed his three sons and his grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper.

“The suspects confessed they used Machetes and Bamboo Sticks to hack the victims to death.

“Investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation,” DSP Haruna however said.

ALSO READ: DSS alerts Nigerians of plans to bomb public places

The Police Command also said it has succeeded in arresting one Gambo Yakubu, an imposter of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, who has defrauded more than 15 innocent persons N5,000 each.

DSP Haruna said Yakubu was a former worker at the Sporting Center established by the Super Eagles captain and so he took the advantage to forge documents in the name of taking the persons to play football abroad.

“The suspect was arrested and freely confessed to having defrauded more than fifteen (15) innocent citizens by collecting money from them pretending to be Ahmad Musa, selling forms at Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) each to youths who want to play football abroad. He collected over Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N700,000:00) and spent the money in Hotels on his girlfriends in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

“Ahmad Musa visits CP Habu A. Sani, appreciates the efforts of the Command in making Kano State Safe and promises to give all necessary support for Community Policing,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: