Famery entertainment talks on struggles, setbacks in investing in Nigeria music entertainment

Oluwafemi Mojeed Olanrewaju Ogundare, CEO of Famery Entertainment, is a man seasoned with excellence and good will. His passion for music and entertainment is what he certains on in improving and enhancing the ways music artistes and music business is being handled in Nigeria so as to give artists the ability to make name for themselves as well as maximize profit in the music industry.

So over the years of his contribution in the music industry a lot has transpired and a lot of lessons learnt. He shares this and more stating, ‘ The struggle has been real and is still real but like I said earlier on I learn from my mistakes and apply to the next project, I have had quite the journey with ingrates, and illiterates self acclaimed established artists that I helped give the platform with the grace of Almighty Allah, some that I help resurrected their failed career, and some that I thought I can make an established artist both in Fuji music and hip hop, but when I look at it from all angles I always come back to Judas betrayed Jesus, so I don’t get disappointed when I find myself on Jesus side of the table if you know what I mean. ‘

Femi’s company, Famery Entertainment started in Maryland, USA in 2012, his dedication and his steadfast commitment procured the completion of several projects he worked on with different artistes. He is resilient and devoted into ensuring he serves nothing but the best in all of his projects.

Talking about signing artiste and what he looks out for he shares, ‘ The process is very convoluting and a complex process especially been thousands of miles away from the process and I have to place all the trust in my team to handle the heavy lifting of the artist contract signing and be in the driver seat to execute some hard projects but Alhamdulilah that I have some very loyal people on my team that carry out the task as if I am there hands-on with the whole process of running the show. The process begins with me falling in love with the artist’s sound, then I asses his/her ability to control the crowd with his/her performance, then I go look at social medial engagements on how the artist interact with his/her followers, and the last thing I do is look into the artist background to get opinions of the artist’s close alliance to determine if he or she is the right fit for the team.’

