Fads Mail Limited records year ending success with new openings, trainings and more

Fads Mail Limited came on the quest to design and execute innovative cost effective solutions to even the most complex global logistics challenges, with an e-commerce delivery services created to empower businesses.

Birthed by the enthusiastic and goal driven, Ololade Akogun the business has grown into a top notch service company that concentrates on providing high quality logistics services, corporate delivery partnership and also e-commerce logistics specialist, connecting sellers to buyers across the globe.

Speaking on her business thriving in 2020 despite everything that when on she shares, ‘ I have been able to assemble the best team to help in actualisation of Fads’s vision. Another monumental success is opening in 2 other locations, Abuja and Port Harcourt, as we have always said, we want Fads Logistics to be represented across the geo-political zones in nigeria. With the help of God we’ll get to other cities soon.

2020 has been a very significant year in the business landscape, but at fads, we have the most dedicated staff who were able to continue their jobs despite obstacles and applied cautions where necessary.’

In addition the company had four series of impactful virtual trainings to assist existing and potential logicprenuers who want to advance their business or pick up an opportunity in logistics.

Speaking on their plans for 2021 she shares, ‘ We plan to Increase revenue and profitability: becoming a leading logistics company in Nigeria by attracting more customers and reaching to more locations. And also Operational efficiency, while increasing our revenue, we intend to place a close watch on our cost drivers, so as to achieve optimal returns on every resources of the business. We also intend to train and retrain our staff on the best customer service delivery.’

