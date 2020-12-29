A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » EXTRA: U.S. citizens rank Trump as ‘Most Admired Man’ of 2020 – Poll
EXTRA: U.S. citizens rank Trump as ‘Most Admired Man’ of 2020 – Poll
U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time edged out former President Barack Obama as the most admired man in America, a new Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.“Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year.
“Trump’s first-place finish ends a 12-year run as the most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever,” Gallup said in a statement.When asked without any prompting who they regarded as the most admired man, 18 per cent of respondents named Trump, while 15 per cent picked Obama, 6 per cent chose President-elect Joe Biden, and 3 per cent selected top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Gallup noted in the statement that Trump’s support among Republicans remains strong at 48 per cent, with no other man gaining more than 2 per cent of the party’s support.
Meanwhile, Democrats’ support for Obama declined from 41 per cent last year to 32 per cent this year, as party members split their votes, with 13 per cent naming Biden, and 5 per cent picking Fauci as the most admired man.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.