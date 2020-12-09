EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccine works in your body (VIDEO)

It is no longer news that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is now working in the bodies of its historic first users. Scientist Rob Swanda, in this video, explains how the vaccine functions in the human body.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
It is no longer news that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is now working in the bodies of its historic first users. Scientist Rob Swanda, in this video, explains how the vaccine functions in the human body.