EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccine works in your body (VIDEO)

It is no longer news that the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is now working in the bodies of its historic first users. Scientist Rob Swanda, in this video, explains how the vaccine functions in the human body.

