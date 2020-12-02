Expired Nigeria satellites to be replaced soon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

There is likely going to be urgent replacement of some of the Nigeria satellites in the orbit, which have outlived their usefulness. This is as the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) has called for immediate commencement of building and launching of NigeriaSat-3 and NigeriaSat-1 to replace the Nigeriasat-2 and NigeriaSat-x which have outlived their life span.

The Council also stressed the need for urgent take-off of the National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF).

The call was contained in the recommendations made at the 18th meeting of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) held at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Maitama, Abuja, with the theme: The Utilization of Science, Technology and Innovation for Post COVID-19 Socio-economic Recovery and Sustainability.

The meeting chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan also had the permanent secretaries in charge of Science and Technology from the 36 states of the federation in attendance.

The technical session featured the opening remarks by the chairman, consideration and adoption of the minutes of the 17th NCST as well as presentation of 169 memoranda for which 120 were for Council’s noting, while 44 were for approval of Council.

The Recommendations of the technical Committee were presented to Council at its meeting Chaired by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and assisted by his Minister of State, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi and Information and Culture Minister, Alh. Lai Mohammed, representative of the regional director, UNESCO, Dr. Enang Moma and permanent Secretaries of states Ministries in charge of science and technology and related Ministries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

