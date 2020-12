Kindly Share This Story:

Former Russia captain, Roman Shirokov, was on Friday sentenced to 100 hours of community service for assaulting a referee earlier in the year.

A Moscow court found Shirokov guilty of assaulting a referee during a friendly match in August, hitting him in the face and then kicking him.

Shirokov won 56 Russia caps and captained the team from 2014.

He ended his career in 2016 at CSKA Moscow.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: