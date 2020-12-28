Ex-Kano lawmaker dies of COVID-19 complications

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A former lawmaker and member of Fagge Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Danlami Hamza, has died as a result of Covid-19 complications.

Hamza was a member between 1999 and 2011 on the platform of the defunct All People’s Party (APP) and in 2015 contested for the same seat against the present lawmaker, Aminu Sulaiman Goro but lost the election.

A source close to the deceased said that the lawmaker was admitted on Saturday at a COVID-19 isolation centre at Kwanar Dawaki in Kano and died on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased neighbour, Hassan Ibrahim confirmed that the lawmaker died at the age of 70.

Ibrahim further said that the funeral prayer was conducted on the lawmaker with his corpse inside an ambulance and was buried by health workers kitted with the Personal Protective Equipments, PPEs.

He said the funeral prayer was conducted at about 6:00 p.m at Fagge on Sunday, in Kano metropolis and later buried at Abattoir cemetery in Fagge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

