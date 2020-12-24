Even if its a man’s job, I proudly own a butchery — Adebisi Adesola 

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Adebisi Adesola is CEO and Founder, The Meat Mill, a meat butchering and processing company in Nigeria. The entrepreneur bares her mind, in this chat with WO, on the need to change societal attitudes towards the way we treat our food, especially in the meat industry in Nigeria.

Excerpts:

Why on earth would you choose to venture into this line of business?

It was born out of the desire to do things right, knowing that we are dealing with food. There are different diseases that are mostly originated from what we eat. So, whenever we are tired we consider our motive for starting which is to do it right and save people out there. Although people go into business majorly for the money, I am motivated to continue in this business because I am passionate about health. I started by considering my own health, my family’s as well as those of the immediate friends and the public.

But what point are you trying to prove?

We ensure to practice food safety principles. We butcher in a modern butchery with sterilized tools. The meat is not left unconducive.

Could you please explain more on theBu practice of Halal and how is it healthier?

When people hear of HALAL, the first thing they think about is the safety of the Muslims to consume such products. It actually does not stop at that. It is actually a regulation to help prevent the meat from danger. Blood can easily be contaminated. And since livestock has blood in them, so as to avoid contamination of the butchered animal we ensure that the blood is well-drained. The purpose of HALAL is to ensure that the neck region where the jugular vein is situated should be targeted to ensure that the blood gushes out especially while the heart is still pumping. Slaughtering rightly will ensure 95% of the blood out. I once saw on the internet where the butcher cut the live animal from the back of the neck as in cutting off the neck straight up. Such meat is highly prone to contamination. When consumers eat such meat they are highly prone to getting food poisoned and sick. We allow the blood to be completely drained before the head of the animals is cut off. The halal principle also states that animals must be well and alive till the point of death. There are so many health benefits to practicing HALAL.

As a woman, are you comfortable doing this job? What are the challenges you encounter?

Actually, people see this as a man’s job. This is true because it requires a lot of energy. From a butchery point, I am 80% involved in this, that is the sorting and giving of instructions even till the last man’s job. I won’t say I am not comfortable doing this, I actually enjoy helping the community of meat lovers like myself to eat healthily. My passion and commitment to providing every family with healthy, well-processed, uncontaminated, and fresh meat as my inner driving force is the real source of my energy for the job. The challenges are the hard work involved in this. Also, it is really an expensive business to venture into. Getting the proper procedures isn’t easy. Practicing food safety is not cheap too. Another challenge is that people normally want to price us like they are pricing a local vendor, which is not fair.

You once said that you could not stop the unwholesome practices at the abattoir. With your coming on board, what are you doing differently now?

Yes!! when I was buying for myself, I could not stop butchers from doing what they want to do. I would shout and shout and shout and they would still do what they had in their mind. and see you as err…. “Madam professor” …. But now I am in charge and the butchers have to obey me.

Can you share your thoughts on the increasing number of untrained slaughterhouse workers as well as butchers that are ignorant of sanitary principles and food safety practices?

The truth be told, there isn’t enough awareness and information towards the practices on meat and food handling in general. The level of their education can also be a great problem for them. I think that there should be an extra effort in place by some of the food regulators in passing information to make them understand the effect of unwholesome practices, especially when handling fresh food products that are highly prone to contamination.

You recently launched your e-Commerce platform. How would you rate selling through the e-Commerce channel?

It is relatively new in the Nigerian market and a little bit difficult. A lot of people still believe in physical purchase, visit the market, and buy meat that is exposed to flies, which is dangerous to health. However, we are changing the narrative. We are telling our stories because we value the health of Nigerians.

Did the Covid-19 pandemic impact your business positively or negatively?

The COVID-19 pandemic was kind of an advantage to encourage people to purchase/shop for meat online. Then they discovered that we deliver what we promised. It gave people the confidence to continue purchasing from us, which increased our customer base. Talking about establishments like hotels and eateries etc., it is really a setback, because most hotels have not been doing well lately, most eateries are closed or are struggling. COVID-19 has had a positive and negative effect.

Do you have any plans or programmes geared towards empowering more people to join this business, particularly women?

We cannot do this alone, like how many people can we render our services to in Lagos state considering the population of the state and percentage of households that need healthy meat? So there is a plan on board to train women /men who want to go out there and have a meat shop. We train them on the standards and how to go about it. Once meat shops increase, so many people will have confidence in buying frozen meat.

