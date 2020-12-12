Eugene declares intention to run for second term as Sapele LG Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The Executive Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Eugene Inoaghan has expressed his desire to run for a second term.

The Chairman who paid a consultation visit with the members of his legislative and executive arm of the council and other dignatries to the State Party Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, Delta State, Barr Kingsley Esiso on Thursday, December 10th, 2020, said that he was returning to the council for a second term to make Sapele great again and consolidate on his achievements.

Chief Eugene Inoaghan while addressing the State Party Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso, thanked him for being instrumental to his emergence as the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, while noting that Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso has also been responsible for the developmental strides in Delta State and Sapele local government area in particular.

Continuing, the council boss said that the State Chairman played a key role in his meteoric rise.

He further thanked him for all he has done for him politically

Still speaking, the businessman cum politician also noted that Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso has also touched the lives of so many people positively, adding that one cannot talk about modern politics without mentioning the name Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso.

“I want to thank Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso for allowing God to use him to make my dreams and I am here once again to solicit for his support to enable me return as the council Chairman for a second tenure,” he added.

Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso while responding, thanked Chief Eugene Inoaghan and his entourage for coming, while noting that the party has a laid down procedure to which candidates can be elected to serve the public.

In his words: “The chairmanship position is an elective one; we will conduct our primaries and follow due process to see that a candidate emerges. I will also appeal to leaders to reconsider Chief Eugene Inoaghan for a second term as I do not have the sole power to make him Chairman.”

Those present included the Vice Chairman of the council, Hon. Vincent Ayomanor, all elected councillors and supervisory councillors, the Secretary of the council, Mr Blessing Abule, Chief Benson Okorodudu, Mr Austin Arieja, Mr Joseph Ashieku, Mr Omasan Mabiaku, Mr Sunny Nwakegho, SA’s, PA’s and other party members.

Kindly Share This Story: