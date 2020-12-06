Ethnic youth leaders hail Emefiele’s new monetary policy on diaspora remittance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ETHNIC youth leaders in the country have lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s new monetary policy on diaspora remittance.

The youth leaders of the ethnic nationalities comprising Ohaneeze,Arewa,Middle-Belt,Niger Delta,and Oodua,claimed that the new policy has boosted the economy of the country.

They insisted that there was a sharp rise in the value of the Naira after the CBN announced the diaspora remittances of foreign exchange to halt the declining value of the naira caused by shortage of forex.

The youth leaders under the aegis of Ethnic Youth Leaders Council of Nigeria,made their position known in a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson,Mr. Godwin Meliga; the leaders of Ohanaeze Youth Movement, Ochiagha,Uche Nnadi;Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Kabiru Yusuf;Niger Delta Youth Council,Bassey Henshaw and the Odua Youth Assembly, Isiaq Bello,respectively.

The group claimed that,”The Naira recently reversed its depreciation trend in the parallel market, due to what observers attributed to the new rules introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which allowed beneficiaries of diaspora remittances and foreign exchange transfers into domiciliary accounts and to collect the proceeds in foreign currencies.”

The group which comprised youth leaders of over 400 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, hailed the CBN Governor for his vision and boldness in directing the policy and reversing the downward trend of the Naira.

The policy, the group maintained, has boosted the economy and made it viable yet again.

“It has made prices of certain levels of good which are imported into the country cheaper hence having spiral effect on several other products and the economy generally,” the statement said.

The statement added that:”The Council therefore restates its conviction that the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria is capable of drawing the country out of its latest recession,described as its worst recession in several decades, in record time having shown capacity effectiveness to do so.”

