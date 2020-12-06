Breaking News
Translate

Ereyitomi felicitates with Vincent Uduaghan

On 5:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Uduaghan
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has felicitated with the former Delta State Commissioner for Transport Hon. Vincent Amejuma Uduaghan on the occasion of his birthday celebration Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Warri, Delta State.

Ereyitomi described Hon. Uduaghan as a gentleman with a good heart, a very loyal party member who has exhibited simplicity in everything, he extolled and wish him more years to celebrate.

READ ALSO:Lagos by-elections: APC reacts as PDP alleges INEC allocates votes

The lawmaker in a congratulatory message to Uduaghan through his Spokesman Amb. Toyin Agbolaya discloses that Warri Federal Constituency is proud of having the former Delta Transport Commissioner as its constituents, adding that his kind of personality speaks good and better volumes for the people.

He enjoined Hon. Uduaghan to keep up his good gestures to attract God’s blessings and favour.

Ereyitomi prayed to God to lift Hon. Vincent Uduaghan to a higher level.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!