Ereyitomi felicitates with Vincent Uduaghan

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has felicitated with the former Delta State Commissioner for Transport Hon. Vincent Amejuma Uduaghan on the occasion of his birthday celebration Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Warri, Delta State.

Ereyitomi described Hon. Uduaghan as a gentleman with a good heart, a very loyal party member who has exhibited simplicity in everything, he extolled and wish him more years to celebrate.

The lawmaker in a congratulatory message to Uduaghan through his Spokesman Amb. Toyin Agbolaya discloses that Warri Federal Constituency is proud of having the former Delta Transport Commissioner as its constituents, adding that his kind of personality speaks good and better volumes for the people.

He enjoined Hon. Uduaghan to keep up his good gestures to attract God’s blessings and favour.

Ereyitomi prayed to God to lift Hon. Vincent Uduaghan to a higher level.

