EndSARS: Youth protest woke nation from lethargy ― Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Friday declared that the agitation by the youth across Nigeria has woken the nation from its lethargy.

This is as the Bishop of Anglican Church of Nigeria, Ijesa-North Diocese, Dr Isaac Oluyamo said the Federal Government need to properly address the youth agitation to curb a repeat of the ugly occurrence.

Aregbesola who spoke at the third session of the Diocese Third Synod with the theme, “Where are You”, at St. Peters Anglican Church Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, said youths are a device for development to any society if their energy is properly channelled else they would become a purveyor of evil.

He stressed the need to ensure proper coordination of protest and ensure adequate security to avoid the carnage and wanton destruction of legacy achievement as witnessed during the EndSARS protest.

He said, “The youths must be commended for organising a protest that woke the nation from its lethargy and arises our consciousness to the state where we find ourselves. We must also commend the government for its prompt action on the demands of the youths. These youths are a blessing to any society just as it can be a purveyor of evil if their energy is not properly channelled. Today’s youths are a peculiar breed, a generation of the social media and hub of idea and intellect, they appear more intelligent and far more enterprising than the previous generation. The requirements of their intelligent is a different matter altogether. They are very intelligent which we must all seek to re channelled for positive modelling, mentoring retraining and ultimately gainful employment.

“The reports and pictures of assault, killings, looting, arson and bare face robbery and even cannibalism should fill us with shame and very embarrassing. It seems as parents we have jettisoned our responsibilities to our children. We must train our youths to be God-fearing and capable of loving one another.

“We have regrettably seen that the effort of a century can be wiped in a day and it would take time to rebuild, that’s why security, coordination and management of protest should be well-thought-out and moderated”.

Bishop Oluyamo said corruption, insecurity, youth agitation and unemployment are some of the urgent problems the Nigerian government must solve to attract national development.

He also stressed the need for proper structuring of the country as a panacea against agitation to break the country into pieces and advocated constitutional roles for traditional institutions to tackle insecurity at the grassroots.

“Nigerians have really experienced a lot of evil in the hands of lawless and ruthless agencies in Nigeria. The rights of the people are not respected even in a democratic system of Government, and many keep suffering because of the fear of unfair treatment that could lead to imprisonment or death. I am really grateful to God and appreciate the protesters against SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad). Just from October 1 till date, there have been cases of death of innocent members of the country caused by the brutality of the so called security agencies who suddenly became wolves, devouring and endangering lives.

“It is sad that Nigeria is becoming the most dreadful place one can ever stay. Despite the various security measures put in place, staying in one’s house is not even safe. Kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killing, religious crises, Fulani herdsmen killing etc. has become normal activities in our society. We call on the government to do something urgent about the security of lives and properties they are elected to protect”, he said.

