EndSARS: We have no power to issue arrest warrant, panel chairman

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The judicial panel of enquiry set up by Governor Willie Obiano to hear petitions against police brutality in the state said yesterday that it has no mandate to issue a warrant of arrest of those who have cases against them.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Veronica Umeh, while addressing petitioners in Awka said its mandate was to hear, investigate and recommend compensation for victims of police brutality.

Umeh gave the clarification when counsel to some of the petitioners, Mr Abdul Mahmud complained that neither the Inspector -General of Police, nor other police officers summoned to appear before the panel had done so.

Mahmud is counsel to Obiora Akabike who filed a petition against Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) for the alleged extrajudicial killing of Ekene Akabuike, E. C. Adimmachukwu for the extrajudicial killing of Obinna Adimmachukwu, Ada Ilonanya and family for the extrajudicial killing of Chijioke Ilonanya by SARS, and Onyinye Maureen and family for the extra-judicial killing of Okwuchukwu Onyemelukwe by SARS.

The panel had earlier summoned the Inspector -General of Police through Red Star courier agency with receipt number: 19459287, but neither the IG nor his representative showed up. There was also report that the ex-commander of the notorious Awkuzu SARS, Mr James Nwafor was to appear before the panel yesterday.

Regretting their absence, Mahmud argued that in a regular court where someone summoned refused to show up, the alternative was to issue a warrant of arrest, noting that it would appear that the panel lacked the power to do so.

He, therefore, closed his case and prayed the panel to grant his prayers on the basis of the uncontested affidavit on aspects of restitution to those concerned and an apology by the police. He also requested the panel to take judicial notice of the attitude of Nigeria Police Force.

But the chairman of the panel Justice Umeh stopped him halfway and read out the powers of the panel, adding that much as there was evidence that the courier service was received, the panel had no choice than to follow the terms of reference setting it up.

Counsel to the Nigeria Police, Mr Innocent Obi also said he had no materials to work with.

Vanguard News Nigeria

