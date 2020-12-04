EndSARS: Medic who assisted protesters recounts her experience with police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

A doctor by the name Temilola Balogun who assisted protesters during the #EndSARS campaign and was arrested has recounted what she passed through in the hand of the police.

Dr Balogun’s arrest was made known on the 20th of October by another Twitter user by the name @firstdoctorMD when he tweeted: “They’ve arrested Dr Temilola Balogun @dhammythemmy. one of our @endsarshealth medics at Agbole Ajuwon road. We can’t reach her anymore!!! Her number is switched off.

Just so you know not only did they block my account. I was arrested, beaten, threatened. They promised to throw me in a canal where no one will ever find me. said they wouldn’t take me to any police station because they know we have people who would come and bail me #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Q5RrDGcKeT — Temilola. O #endsars (@dhammythemmy) December 4, 2020



The now released Balogun took to Twitter, Friday, to share her experience. She tweeted: “Just so you know, not only did they block my account. I was arrested, beaten, threatened. They promised to throw me in a canal where no one will ever find me. Said they wouldn’t take me to any police station because they know we have people who would come and bail me #EndSARS

“They put me in their vehicle, five armed men, screaming and shouting at me, hitting me with their gun. Stole my gold leg chain. They had the nerve to ask me why I’m crying? They followed me from the protest ground, they had people there, amongst us trying to identify who they think people were coming to for solutions or someone everyone knew.

“I can imagine how many people they actually picked up and no one knows about till today. I have become paranoid and suspicious of everyone around me. Such a nightmare. This isn’t a country.

“And to top it all “I AM POOR” I’ve joked around with this sentence lately with my friends but it’s not funny. Imagine not being able to access the money you worked for Woman shrugging who does that? Should I be begging to feed?”

Aside Balogun, other protesters who seemingly led or financed the protests have been targets for arrest and harassment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

