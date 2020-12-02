EndSARS Inquiry: Ex-NAOC spy police wants N200M for colleague’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Retired spy police, Fubara Briggs, on Wednesday blamed death of his colleague, Monday Burabari, on brutal torture by men of Borikiri Police Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers state at the prompting of the oil major.

Briggs, now a 72 year old pensioner, told the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into rights violations by the police on Wednesday that he and his late friend and colleague were both victimised for challenging abuse of power by their black superiors who took charge at the exit of the expatriates who established that security unit to empower host communities at NAOC.

He demanded N200Million compensation NAOC over the death of Burabari, contending that the statutes guiding spy police do not empower the regular Nigeria Police to engage in the manner they tried and tortured his colleague.

He narrated that, “Monday Burabari was of the same mind with me and we decided to resist them. We wrote petitions, challenging management, but finally they were able to walk me out on age basis.

“They invited Monday Burabari for a petition written years ago. So, they tried him with police officers from Borikiri. How can police officers from Borikiri come to try somebody in Agip base?

“After the torture that day, the man challenged them that the police office is not supposed to try him because there are documents from the Inspector General of Police telling us the status of the spy police and the Nigeria Police Force.

“When Monday challenged him (his boss) that he has no power to try him. He ordered Monday to be brutalized. That was in 2012. From that day, Monday started getting sick. They retained him to work until 2015 when he wrote another petition against corruption.

“Then, they had to lay him off. Then he could not finance his health issues. He was complaining of chest problem. They sacked him and the problems became worse. That day they detained him, there was no medical attention, no food. So, it aggravated the illness. The son called me one morning that my friend is dead.

“So, I want this panel to compel Agip to pay his family N200million as compensation because they (diseased family) are suffering. You can see none of them are here because they don’t have transport.”

In a separate hearing, another petitioner, Festus Osuagu, has demanded for N100million from the Nigeria Police as compensation for loss of both legs and memory following alleged brutality suffered at the hands of men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt.

Recalled the incident ofJanuary 18, 2018 at No 4, Blessed Young Beke Close, off Chibiak Avenue, Eliparanwo in Port Harcourt, the alleged victim said: “On that day I was attacked, I thought it was armed robbers so I ran into the ceiling of a two storey building in bid to escape.

“They followed me into the ceiling and in the process I fell from that height. They carried me and took me to their station. That resulted in me not being able to walk well till now. I suffer partial loss of memory and stiffen neck as well. Till today I don’t know why I was attacked like that.”

Urging the Commission to prevail on the authorities to pay him a compensation of N100million to cushion the effects of his predicament, Osuagu said: “No amount of money will match what I am going through. They should award the sum to me just to cushion the effects of this predicament.”

