EndSARS: Akwa Ibom APC withdraws petition filed before Judicial Panel

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State Chapter has withdrawn its petition filed before the Judicial Panel set up to investigate complaints of Police brutality, human rights violation, and related extra judicial killings in the State.

The party had in a petition no JPPB/MEMO/050 filed by it Counsel, Mr Ubong Offiong complained about the vandalism of its party State Secretariat by hoodlums that perpetrated violence in the guise of #EndSARS protesters in the state on October 22.

The party which had in the petition recommended for payment of compensation for its vandalized property, however, withdrew its petition yesterday after

it was convinced that destruction of public and private property was not included in the Panel’s terms of reference.

Following the application for the withdrawal of the petition, the 8-man Panel chaired by Justice Ifiok Ukana struck it out.

Meanwhile, a widow and mother of two, Mrs. Idorenyin Augustine Effiong whose husband allegedly died while in Police custody on November 1, 2019, testified before the panel how her husband was killed in cold blood.

Mrs. Effiong who testified that her husband was arrested by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on October 28, 2019, noted that her late husband was denied bail for several days despite several assurance only for the police to call her to inform her that her husband died of spiritual attack.

“My husband left home on October 28, 2019, and did not come back. I tried to call his phone number but it was switched off. I was later told that he was arrested and detained at the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia without any allegations against him.

“When I and family members visited the police headquarters, we were denied access to him and for his bail”.

She also disclosed that the family members of the deceased were denied access to the corpse for autopsy and that the corpse has not been released to them for burial yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria

