Emir urges Zamfara Govt to reduce housing deficit

The Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Bello Muhammad-Barmo has urged the Zamfara government to reduce the housing deficit facing Talata-Mafara town.

Muhammad-Barmo made the call in Talata-Mafara on Tuesday, at a town hall meeting for Zamfara West on the state’s 2021 appropriation bill.

“We are aware of the state government’s plan in the 2021 budget to provide 10,000 houses across the state. We want the government to include Talata-Mafara town among beneficiaries of such projects.”

“We have the challenge of housing considering the higher institutions located in Talata-Mafara Town, such as State University and Polytechnic”, he said.

The emir also called for the establishment of a modern veterinary hospital in the area.

“We noticed in the 2021 budget, the provision for the establishment of veterinary hospitals in Kaura-Namoda and Gusau zones, we want Talata-Mafara zone to benefit from that project”, he said.

Muhammad-Barmo said that the emirates would support and cooperate with the present administration in the state to provide meaningful projects to the people. He urged the people to continue to pray against security challenges in the state.

The Emir thanked the state government for the meeting, which he said would get people at the grassroot involved in governance.

