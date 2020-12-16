Embrace technology to prevent criminal attacks, FCT Police Commissioner urges residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma has advised residents to embrace technology for them to prevent criminal attacks and remain safe during emergency situations.

The Police Commissioner made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the office of PrimeAlert Secure Ltd, an emergency response firm in the nation’s capital.

Ciroma said that modern technology was the most vital security paraphernalia for any individual, household or enterprise.

He stated that for individuals to survive in certain situations, “they must understand that today’s security challenges required technology-driven approach.”

According to him, many of today’s knotty crime and emergency response situations in the country have been successfully cracked through technology and the internet.

He stated that individuals who wished to enhance their personal security must adopt technology as a key part of their strategy.

“Therefore, the public should adopt modern technology to enhance both their safety and the emergency response situation in the country,” Ciroma said.

He commended the organisation for installing state-of-the-art technology and equipment to combat crime and other emergency situations in the nation’s capital.

Speaking also, PrimeAlert’s Head of Emergency Medical, Dr. Sandy Wobo said apart from crime-fighting, the firm also offered timely health intervention to those needing urgent medical attention.

She said the PrimeAlert device and application could trigger anytime the client was in a danger or distress while the ambulance response department would be notified at the speed of light.

According to her, the device was bullet sensitive and capable of triggering a signal to the emergency response team at any time of robbery, kidnapping, accident and terrorist attack.

She said, “We offer timely medical intervention at the touch of the button. So what we do is to go out and send an ambulance to our clients’ homes for any emergency at all as long as is medical emergency.

“Our ambulances act as mobile hospital and is just like moving our clients from a mobile hospital to a fix hospital. We have certified doctors and nurses to do this.

“The ambulances are fully equipped with oxygen. In fact, we can deliver babies in our ambulances.

PrimeAlert is a mobile emergency app developed to assist people access quick help during security attacks and other mishaps. It can also be installed in any of the Android phones.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: